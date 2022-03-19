Timely help of two policemen, passers-by saves train passenger’s life

Timely help of two policemen belonging to Ariyalur police station, along with five youth, has saved a train passenger from the jaws of death.

Acting on information that the body of an unknown person was found lying near the railway track near Ottakovil, D. Sugumar, Head Constable, and Ramachandran, Constable, went there in search of it. The bike on which they went could not proceed beyond a point near Ottakovil Railway Station. They then walked for about two km in search of the body but found the person was alive. He lay in a jungle close to the railway track. An identity card found in his pocket revealed that the critically injured man was A. Megavarnan of Puravipalayam near Krishnarayapuram in Karur district.

Megavarnan is believed to have fallen from a speeding train early morning. He had injuries on his head and other parts of his body. As the spot was not accessible for ambulance or other vehicles, they decided to physically carry him up to Ottakovil.

A few passers-by too came forward to help. One of them provided his dhoti to carry Megavarnan. They walked for about one and half km and handed him over to the staff member of an ambulance near Ottakovil . The patient was subsequently admitted to Government Hospital in Ariyalur, where he was recuperating. Megavarnan was said to be out of danger.

“It was not an easy task to carry him in an unfamiliar jungle along the railway track. However, we managed to do it and I feel happy to know that Megavarnan is doing well,” said Mr. Sugumar.

“We have no words to express our gratitude to the policemen and other passers-by. But for them, Megavarnan could not have been saved. It is yet another example that humanity is still with us,” said a relative of the rescued passenger.