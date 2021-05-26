Tiruchirapalli

Timely gesture by good Samaritan

Thanjavur Medical College Hospital could soon get uninterrupted oxygen supply as a good Samaritan’s offer to install an oxygen plant at a cost of ₹1 crore has got the green signal from the State government.

Disclosing this to media here on Wednesday, Rotary Club of Thanjavur South president S. Prabhu said club member Mohammed Ehiya, who donated oxygen concentrators to the hospital recently, also wrote to the State government seeking its clearance to fund an oygen plant at the hospital.

Mr. Ehiya’s offer had been accepted by the government and an announcement was officially made by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday. The project would be completed and dedicated to the nation in the name of the Rotary Club of Thanjavur South, he added.

