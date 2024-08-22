GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Time will come when Cauvery issue will be sorted out: Deve Gowda

Published - August 22, 2024 11:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha member H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday said that time would come when the Cauvery issue would be sorted out between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka through mutual understanding. 

He was replying to a question pertaining to complaints that Tamil Nadu was only getting surplus water from Karnataka and not its due share of water. In a brief interaction with journalists after worshipping at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Mr. Gowda said the people of Bengaluru with a population of 1.4 crore were suffering due to drinking water shortage. The tribunal had not allocated water for drinking purpose and the people were suffering. 

The rulers of Tamil Nadu knew about this situation in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister very well knew how nine districts of the Cauvery basin besides Bengaluru were suffering from drinking water shortage. This is a fact which has to be ultimately decided by mutual understanding, Mr. Gowda said.

