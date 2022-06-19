Time ripe for EPS to steer AIADMK, says Tiruchi functionary

Existing system of joint leadership had affected the party’s growth, he says

Calling upon Mr. Palaniswami to steer the AIADMK, the party’s Tiruchi (south) district secretary P. Kumar charged that Mr. Panneerselvam had failed to effectively project the “ill-deeds and anti-people policies” of the DMK.

“No committed worker of the AIADMK will praise the DMK as the AIADMK was launched to take on the DMK. It did not go down well with the workers when Mr. Panneerselvam lavished praise on former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in the State Assembly. It is an example to show that he adopts a soft-pedalling approach towards the DMK,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

Mr. Kumar said no AIADMK worker would also digest the meeting that Theni MP Ravindranath, son of Mr. Panneerselvam, had with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. It sent a wrong signal to the AIADMK, which was supposed to wage a fierce battle to highlight the DMK’s wrong policies.

On the other hand, Mr. Palaniswami was firm in his stand on opposing the DMK and utilised his opportunity well, in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition, to expose the ruling party, he said.

According to him, it was high time Mr. Palaniswami led the party to play the role of a principal Opposition, more aggressively. The soft-pedalling approach would not help AIADMK recapture power. The existing system of joint leadership had affected the party’s growth. Due to differences of opinion, the leaders could not take quick decisions on various issues. Hence, Mr. Palaniswami should come forward to shoulder the responsibility, he said.

Out of three district secretaries of the AIADMK in Tiruchi revenue district, two secretaries have come out in support of Mr. Palaniswami. Besides Mr. Kumar, former Minister M. Paranjothy, Tiruchi (north) secretary of the AIADMK is supporting the party co-coordinator. Former Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Tiruchi (urban) district secretary of the party has sided with Mr. Panneerselvam.