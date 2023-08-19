HamberMenu
TIIC to conduct special business campaign

August 19, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) will conduct a special business campaign for Micro, Small and Medium (MSME) Enterprises from August 21 to September 1.

Presentations on the special features of various schemes of TIIC, Central and State Government Grants subsidy schemes, New Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) and Annal Ambedkar Business Champion Scheme (AABCS) will be made during the campaign.

Loan application submitted during the campaign will be extended 50% discount on the investigation fees. Existing and new entrepreneurs are requested to take advantage of the opportunity and approach TIIC with business plans and avail loan and investment subsidies/ interest subvention grants from Central and State Governments.

In Tiruchi, the campaign will be held at TIIC’s Tiruchi Branch Office at K.R.T. Building, Promenade Road, Cantonment, a press release said.

