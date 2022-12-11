TIDITSSIA tapping opportunites to foster entrepreneurship 

December 11, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

TIRUCHI:

The Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) is in the process of tapping all available opportunities to collaborate with Central and State agencies to foster entrepreneurship.

Alongside identifying prospective entrepreneurs, the association has been extending hand-holding support.

Earlier this month, the association conducted an awareness camp on entgrepreneurship, jointly with Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, Chennai, with the intent of identifying propsective engtrepreneurs above the age of 18 years with specific skill sets.

The participants were provided with orientation, free of cost, on advantages of starting own units, the government norms, and financing options. They were trained in preparing the business model, and business plan, and motivated to derive the utility of the subsidy schemes of the Central and State Governments, in collaboration with the District Industries Centre.

Last month, TIDITSSIA had tied up with Directorate General of Foreign Trade to organise an ‘Export Awareness Programme’ under Niryat Bandhu Scheme.

During October, the TIDITSSIA and the Union Bank of India, together, conducted a camp for disbursal of loans to prospective entrepreneurs. About 25 persons had submitted projects entailing investment of Rs. 2 crore.