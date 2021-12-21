TIDITSSIA members holds demo

TIRUCHI

21 December 2021 00:04 IST

Members of Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate to draw the Centre’s attention to the helpless situation that the MSME sector had been pushed into due to escalating cost of steel and other raw material.

The MSME sector, which provided the maximum employment next only to agriculture, must not be subjected to suffocation, representatives of TIDITSSIA said.

They said the cost of steel, alumnium, copper and plastic had risen by 70% to 90%..

Advertising

Advertising

Similar demonstrations were conducted in other central districts as part of a nation-wide protest called by the All India Council of Association of MSMEs.