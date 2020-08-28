TIDITSSIA for Tiruchi as second capital

TIRUCHI

Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries' Association has urged the State Government to declare Tiruchi as the second capital of the state, considering the city's central location in Tamil Nadu.

Such a move would also fulfill the desire of late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran indicated as early as in 1983.Tiruchi deserves the second capital status by virtue of being among the top in the clean cities rankings, having a robust presence of engineering industries, location of higher educational institutions of repute, and strong air connectivity, TIDITSSIA president R. Ilango said in a representation to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Tiruchi also fulfils the requirements for functioning as a hub for international trade, Mr. Elango said.