TIDITSSIA expresses shock over increase in electricity charges 

The Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) has expressed shock over the State Government’s announcement on increasing electricity charges.

The industry sector was already reeling in a crisis due to the COVID impact for over two years, and other factors, including industrial recession, and unreasonable rise in input costs, P. Rajappa, TIDITSSIA president, said in a press release.

Tiny industries functioning out of rented buildings in the city limits are already struggling to meet the burden of additional rent levied by the owners due to the increase in property tax by 150 percent effected by the civic body. Industries are also in a compulsive situation of remitting professional tax, Mr. Rajappa said.

In urban locations where the owners of buildings distribute power to through sub-metering, tiny industries are currently being charged at the rate of Rs. 8 per unit, he said, expressing apprehension that the latest announcement on increasing power tariff will escalate the expenditure to Rs. 10 per unit.

The State Government must immediately withdraw the announcement on increase in electricity charges in the interests of the several lakhs of workers employed in the tiny and small scale units. Also, the government must bring in monthly billing for electricity, Mr. Rajappa emphasised.