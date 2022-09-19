TIDITSSIA calls for exemption of small industries from power tariff hike

The Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) has called for speedy implementation of measures to rehabilitate the sick micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Tiruchi.

Putting forth a series of demands in resolutions adopted at its annual general body meeting held here on Sunday with, the association called upon the state government to fully exempt tiny and small industries from the power tariff revision so as to prevent their shutdown and loss of jobs.

The association called for simplification of rules for sanction of credit for rejuvenation of sick MSMEs and new entrepreneurs. Credit sanctioned for entrepreneurs under government schemes such as PMEGP, UYEGP and NEEDS should be disbursed expeditiously. The Centre and State government should take steps to check the continued rise in the prices of raw materials.

Vacant plots in SIDCO industrial estates should be enumerated and given at concessional rates to promote new units. Hostels with necessary amenities should be established close to all industrial estates for the benefit of labourers. Entrepreneurship development programmes run by organisations such as Entrepreneurship Development Institute should be conducted only through the district industries associations, said P.Rajappa, president, and S.Gopalakrishnan, secretary, TIDITSSIA, in a joint statement elaborating on the resolutions adopted at the meeting.

While welcoming the government’s sanction of a new integrated bus stand for Tiruchi, the TIDITSSIA called for the improving rail connectivity to major commercial centres across the country from Tiruchi. An export guidance centre and a training centre on manufacture of value added agro based products should be established in Tiruchi, besides a quality control lab. District industry associations should be the recognised agencies for running skill development centres, the association demanded.