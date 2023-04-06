April 06, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The proposed Tidel Park, a joint venture of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), is expected to come as a boon for Information Technology professionals of Tiruchi and neighbouring districts.

As per the announcement made by Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu in the State Assembly on Thursday, the Tidel Park will come up on 10 acres of land at Panjapur at an estimate of ₹600 crore. It will have a 10 lakh square feet built-up area.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that a site, owned by the Tiruchi Corporation, near the Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) at Panjapur, had been shortlisted, out of three sites, for the Tidel Park. The site is located on the Tiruchi-Madurai highway. The process of land transfer was expected to begin soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement has been received well among industrialists and IT service providers. This will be the second IT park in Tiruchi, a tier-II city. The ELCOT IT Park at Navalpattu, according to the Information Technology and Digital Services Department, is functioning to its full capacity. The IT Park was also being expanded with an additional 1.16 lakh sq.feet IT Tower .

“It is good news for the IT and IT-enabled service providers and IT professionals. More IT companies are evincing interest to foray into Tier-II cities mainly due to the availability of human resources at reasonable pay packages. The proposed park will augur well for both employment providers and employment seekers,” said N. Kanagasabapathy, Chairman of Tiruchi Trade Centre.

M.A. Aleem, Tiruchi District Welfare Fund Committee, said that the Tidel Park had potential to accelerate growth of Tiruchi and neighbouring districts. Steps should be taken to begin the construction as early as possible, he added.

.