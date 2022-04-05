Ticket checking drive yields Tiruchi railway division ₹7.16 crore

This is said to be the highest collection under the head in the division

Intensive ticket checking drive taken up Southern Railway has resulted in realisation of ₹7.16 crore as fine during 2021-22 in Tiruchi Division, the highest in the annals of the division.

The realisation was almost 500% more than the previous year’s collection of ₹1.20 crore as fine in the division during 2020-21, according to a Southern Railway press release.

Providing details of the performance of the division, Southern Railway has said that Tiruchi division has registered a marked improvement in its performance indices during the just ended financial year (2021-22) despite the impact of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the third quarter of the financial year.

Passenger earnings in the division rose from ₹75.07 crore in 2020-21 to ₹250.09 crore during 2021-22, marking a 233.14 % growth, after the nosedive in earnings consequent to the cessation of train services during the nationwide lockdown in 2020-21. Passenger traffic saw a 286.90% jump from 3.23 million during 2020-21 to 12.11 million during 2021-22, despite non-operation of several passenger trains, according to a press release.

The quantum of freight loading also grew up by 4.15% from 8.43 million tonnes recorded during 2020-21 to 8.78 million tonnes during 2021-22. However, freight revenue registered a marginal rise from ₹460.22 crore during 2020-21 to ₹.460.42 crores during 2021-22, an increase of just 0.04%.

New commodities such as slag, pet coke and caustic soda are now being handled besides regular commodities such as coal, cement, and food grains. New container rail terminals have been opened at Chinna Babu Samudram (Villupuram district), Nagapattinam and Ariyalur to move container wagons.

The Division has also awarded new innovative contracts aimed at augmenting non-fare revenue. They include contracts awarded for setting up of foot-operated hand sanitiser dispensers, advertising on mirrors of coaches and exteriors of locomotives, display of advertisements on assets at Thanjavur railway station, setting up of kiosks to conduct RT PCR tests and sale of COVID-19 kits such as masks, gloves and sanitisers, setting up pulse active station kiosks to enable passengers to have access to basic tests such as blood pressure, glucose levels in blood, pulse rate, SPO2(Oxygen saturation in blood), Body Mass Index, Body fat percentage, Bone mineral composition etc. at a nominal price, collection of spilled coal at Tiruchi goods yard and conversion of the General Waiting Hall into an air-conditioned executive lounge at Thanjavur railway station.

Through the award of the contracts, the division has been able to garner revenue to the tune of ₹43.87 lakh during 2021-22. An intensive campaign was taken up to augment parcel traffic leading to a growth of 198.31% from ₹1.78 crore during 2020-21 to ₹5.31 crore during 2021-22, the release said.