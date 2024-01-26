ADVERTISEMENT

Thyagaraja Aradhana begins

January 26, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The 177th Aradhana festival of Saint Thyagaraja at Thiruvaiyaru commenced on Friday.

Inaugurating the festival organised by the Sri Thyagabrahma Mahotsava Sabha, Managing Director of City Union Bank N. Kamakodi lauded the Sabha for organising the festival for several years and recalled his presence in the aradhana events during his childhood.

Presiding over the function, Sabha president and MP G.K. Vasan said that aradhana was organised to spread and popularise the ‘kritis’ of Thyagaraja.

The annual festival will conclude with the rendering of Pancharatna Kritis of Saint Thyagaraja on January 30.

