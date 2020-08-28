‘Thwart privatisation move’

TIRUCHI

Trade unions fighting against corporatisation of ordnance factories have approached the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence to thwart the privatisation move by the Central Government.

The All India Defence Employees' Federation, Indian National Defence Workers' Federation and Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh representing employees of 41 ordnance factories have jointly submitted a detailed memorandum to the Committee Chairman Jual Oram, seeking intervention and to prevail upon the Central Government to withdraw the move for corporatisation.

The OFB has all along been under the purview of the Department of Defence Production, and there was no logic in the sudden poor rating of the performance, C. Srikumar, General Secretary of AIDEF, said.

The three federations have requested the Parliamentary Standing Committee to make sure that the 219 years old Ordnance Factories with one lakh Crore rupees worth of assets and 62000 acres of land are not handed over to private Corporates through Corporatisation route.