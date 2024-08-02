Thuvakudi Municipality bill collector arrested on bribery charge

A bill collector of Thuvakudi Municipality was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday for demanding and taking a bribe of ₹50,000 to do a tax assessment of a property.

Kathirvel, 60, property owner, had approached bill collector Soundrapandian for a tax assessment of land he had bought. The former was told by Soundrapandian that he should give ₹50,000 as bribe for the assessment.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Kathirvel, a case was registered and a team of DVAC arrested Soundrapandian when he accepted the bribe from Mr. Kathirvel.

