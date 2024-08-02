ADVERTISEMENT

Thuvakudi Municipality bill collector arrested on bribery charge

Published - August 02, 2024 07:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

A bill collector of Thuvakudi Municipality was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday for demanding and taking a bribe of ₹50,000 to do a tax assessment of a property. 

Kathirvel, 60, property owner, had approached bill collector Soundrapandian for a tax assessment of land he had bought. The former was told by Soundrapandian that he should give ₹50,000 as bribe for the assessment. 

Based on a complaint from Mr. Kathirvel, a case was registered and a team of DVAC arrested Soundrapandian when he accepted the bribe from Mr. Kathirvel. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US