GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thuvakudi Municipality bill collector arrested on bribery charge

Published - August 02, 2024 07:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

A bill collector of Thuvakudi Municipality was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday for demanding and taking a bribe of ₹50,000 to do a tax assessment of a property. 

Kathirvel, 60, property owner, had approached bill collector Soundrapandian for a tax assessment of land he had bought. The former was told by Soundrapandian that he should give ₹50,000 as bribe for the assessment. 

Based on a complaint from Mr. Kathirvel, a case was registered and a team of DVAC arrested Soundrapandian when he accepted the bribe from Mr. Kathirvel. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.