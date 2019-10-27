Thuvakudi-Mathur bypass section to open by January

Pending works on the bypass road between Thuvakudi on Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway and Mathur on Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway on the outskirts of the city will be completed by January, Collector S. Sivarasu has said.

The stretch forms part of the bypass road that will run from Thuvakudi via Mathur and Panchapur and form a semi-ring connecting the highway branching out from Tiruchi to Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Madurai and Karur.

While work on construction of a bypass road between Thuvakudi and Panchapur was taken up by NHAI as part of widening and development of Tiruchi-Karaikudi NH 210, the section between Panchapur and Thindukarai was taken up as part of development of Tiruchi-Karur NH. However, the concessionaire of the Tiruchi-Karaikudi development project abandoned it after completing about 75% of the works due to financial constraints.

After NHAI terminated the agreement with the concessionaire and awarded fresh contract, construction on Thuvakudi-Panchapur stretch resumed recently. The project, to be executed at a total cost of about ₹122 crore, is scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

The stretch, running for a length of 12.70 km between Thuvakudi and Mathur, will include construction of a road overbridge, a major bridge, six minor bridges, 12 box culverts and 10 pipe culverts.“Construction is over for a distance of about eight km. Work is under way on the remaining 4.70 km. The works will be completed expeditiously so that the section could be opened to traffic by January 2020,” said Mr. Sivarasu after a recent inspection of the work.

The remaining stretch between Mathur and Panchapur is expected to be completed by March 2021.

Land acquisition for the other section of the by-pass road between Panchapur and Thindukarai on Tiruchi-Karur Highway has begun and will be completed over the next few months. The section will complete the semi-ring road and work is expected to be completed in about 18 months, he added.