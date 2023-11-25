Thuraiyur residents demand direct daily buses to Tiruppur

November 25, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents of Thuraiyur and its surrounding villages in Tiruchi district have demanded the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to operate direct bus services from their locality to Tiruppur daily.

Thuraiyur is one of the 11 taluks in Tiruchi district and comprises 67 revenue villages. The TNSTC has been operating more than 150 bus services on a daily basis from its depots at Thuraiyur and Uppiliyapuram in the taluk. Buses are being operated from Thuraiyur to Madurai, Neyveli, Thanjavur, Velankanni, Salem, Chennai, Erode, and ghat sections of Pachamalai. It also operates direct bus services between Thuraiyur and Coimbatore.

However, there are no direct bus services between the industrial city of Tiruppur and Thuraiyur, said residents.

N. Saravanan of Puthanampatti pointed out that the residents of Thuraiyur have to reach Kulithalai and take another bus to travel to Tiruppur or come all the way to Tiruchi to board a direct bus, which increases the travelling time of passengers. A direct bus service during the day from Thuraiyur to Tiruppur via Kulithalai, Karur, and Kangayam will ease the journey, particularly for office-goers, said residents.

At present, the TNSTC has no plans to operate buses between Thuraiyur and Tiruppur. However, considering the demand of the residents, the Transport Department will explore the possibilities of operating direct buses between the two destinations in future after conducting a feasibility study, said the official sources.

