GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thuraimangalam big tank to be desilted

March 07, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar launching the desilting of the Thuraimangalam Big Tank near Perambalur.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar launching the desilting of the Thuraimangalam Big Tank near Perambalur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Big Tank at Thuraimangalam in Perambalur will be desilted by the Water Resources Department this year at an estimate of ₹49 lakh.

The tank, situated about 3 km from Perambalur town, off the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, is spread over 48.50 hectares and has a capacity to store about 17.22 million cubic feet of water. The bunds of the tank run for 1,064 metres. The tank gets inflow from the Ladapuram big and small tanks, Kurumbalur tank, Senjeri tank, Aranarai tank, and Perambalur Mel Eri and Keezh Eri, besides from its own catchment area. The tank has an ayacut area of about 273.80 acres fed through two sluices.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar launched the desilting work on Wednesday. He said since the tank was situated close to the town, creating a walking track and a park along its bunds would help beautify the spot and prevent encroachments.

MLA M. Prabhakaran and district collector K. Karpagam were present.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / agriculture / water harvesting / community water management

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.