Thuraimangalam big tank to be desilted

March 07, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Big Tank at Thuraimangalam in Perambalur will be desilted by the Water Resources Department this year at an estimate of ₹49 lakh.

The tank, situated about 3 km from Perambalur town, off the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, is spread over 48.50 hectares and has a capacity to store about 17.22 million cubic feet of water. The bunds of the tank run for 1,064 metres. The tank gets inflow from the Ladapuram big and small tanks, Kurumbalur tank, Senjeri tank, Aranarai tank, and Perambalur Mel Eri and Keezh Eri, besides from its own catchment area. The tank has an ayacut area of about 273.80 acres fed through two sluices.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar launched the desilting work on Wednesday. He said since the tank was situated close to the town, creating a walking track and a park along its bunds would help beautify the spot and prevent encroachments.

MLA M. Prabhakaran and district collector K. Karpagam were present.