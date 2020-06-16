Thrust on outcome-based education under AICTE-Margadarshan scheme

16 June 2020 19:22 IST

In the backdrop of outcome-based education becoming a major expectation from higher educational institutions, the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has initiated a workshop to enable mentee institutions to comply with requirements of National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and expose them to the specifics in submission of self assessment report (SAR).

The six-day national workshop on ‘Perspectives of Teaching and Learning of Engineering Sciences for Outcome Based Education’ (NWOBE -2020) was initiated on Monday on virtual platform as the first webinar under the aegis of AICTE - Margdharshan scheme for over 110 participants from 14 mentee institutions all over the State. There were some participants from institutions in Maharashtra as well.

The organising team has roped in eminent resource persons representing leading higher educational institutions in India and abroad to bring about a global outlook on higher education. The topics for the workshop include a perspective and engineering education curriculum, outcome based education, active cooperative learning and problem based learning, emotional pedagogy, transformation in academic ecosystem, online assessment tools, best practice in modes of assessment, role of ICT in teaching and learning, planning for enhanced student engagement in classrooms, overview of accreditation, bloom’s taxonomy, formulation of course outcomes and CO-PO mappings, attainment process of objectives and outcomes, rankings and perception, contribution of stakeholders in accreditation.

So far eight Faculty Development Programmes were organised under the scheme in thrust areas for the benefit of faculty members from mentee institutions. The NIT-T has planned another workshop titled ‘Research Methodology for Engineers’ and guest lectures by eminent industrialists and academicians through video-conference mode, N. Sivakumaran, Chief coordinator, AICTE Margdarshan Scheme, said.

Inaugurating the workshop, Dileep N. Malkhede, Adviser - I, AICTE, emphasised on the importance of accreditation for betterment of the students’ future at national and international levels.

Presiding over the inaugural session, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said content delivery and interactions on online platform will be the mainstay in future. The AICTE Margdarshan Scheme, she said, will motivate the faculty members to enhance teaching learning skills and prompt students to come up with innovative ideas and projects. The platform will pave way for students to move on to higher educational standards and develop research aptitude, she said.