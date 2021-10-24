Thrust on JEE training for govt. school students sustained by district administration

The district administration has sustained its thrust on equipping students of government schools to perform well in JEE, through a Memorandum of Understanding it had signed in 2019 with National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, in the wake of a beneficiary of the training programme securing admission in Indian Institute of Technology - Madras.

The student of Government Higher Secondary School, Sevalpatti, P. Arunkumar, son of agricultural labourers, who had All India Rank of 12,175 and placed at 2,503 under OBC ranking, was provided with financial support by the District Collector S. Sivarasu.

The Collector personally felicitated the students and provided him with ₹85,000.

Last year, two participants of the training programme conducted by IGNITTE Club gained entry into the NIT-T. They constituted Sethupathi of Lalgudi Government Boy's Higher Secondary School and Pugalarasi of Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, Mannachanallur.

The students will be provided with the training at NIT-T during week-ends for two years and on government holidays. The expenditure for travel and stay for the training will be borne by the district administration, the Collector said.