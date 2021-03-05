Throw your garbage, learn about the jab

Corporation airs audio messages on COVID-19 vaccination from garbage collecting vehicles

In an attempt to encourage city residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Tiruchi Corporation has begun airing recorded audio messages through its solid waste management vehicles.

Details of those who are eligible to be vaccinated under phase III of the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out, where they can get the jab, and its importance are conveyed through the messages. The move will help the information reach the people, especially older residents who are the target group of the current vaccination drive, senior officials said.

Along with the early morning whistle of the garbage collection vehicle, one can also learn about the eligibility criteria for the COVID-19 vaccine and where one can get the jab. It is the most effective way to reach more number of people, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu. “We did not have to invest in any additional equipment. The speaker was already fitted on the vehicles which were playing a Swachh Bharat theme. A separate audio file was recorded and is being played,” he said.

The audio message says the jab can be taken at government healthcare facilities for free, while at empanelled private hospitals, it would cost ₹250. The Corporation Commissioner too was heard speaking on the audio, requesting the public to remember their responsibilities as citizens. “Senior citizens who live alone, or those with no access to news will be informed this way. Vaccination is the only way to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to data compiled by the Directorate of Public Health for Tiruchi district, members of the public over the age of 60 were receiving the COVID-19 jab actively. “While healthcare workers and frontline workers continue to hesitate due to various reasons, senior citizens are taking the injection with enthusiasm. They are among the most affected groups by the viral infection, and so, they want to stay safe,” a health official said.

A total of 2,021 people took the jab across the district on Friday, among which were 1,653 who took the first dose. Of the 1653, 931 people were over the age of 60 and 329 were over the age of 45 with comorbidities.

Those eligible to take the vaccine under phase III of the vaccination drive can either register themselves on www.cowin.gov.in or approach the nearest government healthcare facility or an empanelled private hospital with a photo identity card and Aadhaar card to receive the shot.