Three youth drown at Velankanni

TIRUCHI

Three youth drowned in the sea at Velankanni in Nagapattinam district on Friday evening and their bodies were recovered on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Prakash, 22, Mani, 20, both of Dindigul and Narasimhan, 17, of Coimbatore. The trio worked in a lathe shop.

Police sources said the three were part of a group of seven persons who came to Velankanni a few days ago. The three went to the sea to take bath on Friday evening when they drowned. Local fishermen, along with Coastal Security Group personnel, conducted a search along the seashore.

The sources said the bodies of the three youth were recovered between Velankanni and Vedaranyam at different time intervals on Saturday. The Velankanni Marine Police are investigating.