Tiruchirapalli

Three-year-old girl beaten to death by mother’s paramour

A three-year-old girl was reportedly beaten to death by her mother's paramour in Velankanni limits a few days ago.

Ramdas (30), a driver belonging to Tiruvannamalai district, who had an extra-marital relationship with a woman of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, was said to have beaten up the child at a lodge where they were staying.

The duo had first taken the child, when it had fallen unconscious, to a private hospital and subsequently to the Government Hospital, Nagapattinam. After the child was pronounced brought dead, the duo abandoned the body at the hospital and went away.

On Sunday, the duo was picked up by police from near the Velankanni Arch. They were remanded in judicial custody later in the day.

