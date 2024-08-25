GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-year-old boy killed in a tragic accident near Kulithalai

Dharshid accidentally fell into an open cement chamber near an agricultural field and swept away into irrigation pipe

Published - August 25, 2024 11:33 am IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic accident, a three-year-old boy named Dharshid, son of Murugesan from Chinnakalathupatti near Nachalur, lost his life after being swept away into a pipe carrying irrigation water on Saturday (August 25, 2024).

According to sources, Dharshid was playing with a boy named Mahizhan, the son of Kandasamy, near an agricultural field when he accidentally fell into an open cement chamber. The chamber was connected to a cement pipe concealed in the ground, which carried water for irrigation. The water current reportedly pulled Dharshid into the cement pipe.

Acting on information provided by Mahizhan, the locals, including farmers, sprang into action and attempted to retrieve Dharshid. With the support of an earth mover, they broke open the cement pipe for approximately 100 meters and eventually found Dharshid’s body stuck in the pipe.

The Kulithalai police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

