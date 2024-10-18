GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-year-old boy drowns in a well in Alangudi taluk

Published - October 18, 2024 08:23 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-and-a-half-year old boy accidentally fell into a well and died at Nandhanavayal in Alangudi taluk in the district on Friday.

The police gave the name of the victim as V. Sidharth. The police said A. Senthamizhselvi brought her child and Sidharth from a balwadi in the afternoon as the latter’s mother was away. The house of the child is located a few metres away from the residence of Ms. Senthamizhselvi.

The sources said Ms. Senthamizhselvi was plucking guava from a tree on the premises of her house when the child fell into the well. Firefighters who took out the body. The body was sent to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. The Ganesh Nagar police are investigating.

