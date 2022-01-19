Three women die in wall collapse in Perambalur

PERAMBALUR

19 January 2022 20:08 IST

Incident occurred in the evening

Three women died in a wall collapse in Perambalur town on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as V. Ramayee (44), R. Poovayee (70) and K. Karpagam (55). The three women were sitting near a wall made of hollow blocks for a cow shed, when a portion of the wall collapsed all of a sudden and fell over them.

Advertising

Advertising

The incident occurred at Kamban Nagar in the evening. The locals immediately rushed the three women to the Perambalur government hospital. Police sources said Ramayee died on the way to the hospital, while Karpagam and Poovayee succumbed to injuries later. The Perambalur Police are investigating.