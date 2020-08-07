Three valiant women who rescued two youth come in for praise

PERAMBALUR
Three valiant women of the district, who rescued two youths from a pool of water at a reservoir being constructed across the Marudhaiyar at Kottarai village on Thursday, have come in for praise from the police, who are also planning to felicitate them soon.
The three women — Senthamilselvi, Muthammal and Anandavalli of Adhanur village — were washing clothes nearby when they sighted four persons struggling for their life after having ventured into the water.
Two of them who had ventured into the water to take bath near the drainage point. The other two youths had gone to their rescue.
Upon noticing the four persons, the three women swung into action immediately risking their own personal safety and entered the water. The three women had removed their saris and threw them towards the four persons who were struggling for their life. The women caught hold of each other to make a chain and rescue the youths.
The women managed to rescue two youths but the other two drowned. Their bodies were retrieved by firefighters later.
The Perambalur district police on Friday posted a message in WhatsApp groups praising the three women terming them as "Veera Mangaigal" for their valiant and humane act.
