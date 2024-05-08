Three undergo voice test in Vengaivayal case

Three persons from Vengaivayal village underwent a voice test at a forensic lab in Chennai on Wednesday.

After obtaining permission from a Special Court on March 25, the CB-CID took the three to Chennai for the test. The agency is investigating the case of the mixing of human faeces with water in a tank that was catering to Adi Dravidar families in Vengaivayal in December 2022.

Previously, 31 persons were subjected to DNA tests, and the voice samples of two persons were taken in connection with the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.