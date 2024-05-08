ADVERTISEMENT

Three undergo voice test in Vengaivayal case

Published - May 08, 2024 07:07 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons from Vengaivayal village underwent a voice test at a forensic lab in Chennai on Wednesday.

After obtaining permission from a Special Court on March 25, the CB-CID took the three to Chennai for the test. The agency is investigating the case of the mixing of human faeces with water in a tank that was catering to Adi Dravidar families in Vengaivayal in December 2022.

Previously, 31 persons were subjected to DNA tests, and the voice samples of two persons were taken in connection with the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US