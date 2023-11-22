Three transgenders and a juvenile arrested for death of man at Kumbakonam bus stand

November 22, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Kumbakonam West Police have arrested three transgenders and a juvenile in connection with the death of a man in Kumbakonam on Tuesday night.

According to police, the deceased, Ramesh of Pandhanallur, 45, and his friends Karnan, 40, and Paramasivam, 43, were waiting at Kumbakonam bus stand on Tuesday night to proceed to Tiruppur while a wordy duel between them and a group of transgenders ensued. As the altercation between them turned into a scuffle, Ramesh, who was allegedly pushed down by the transgenders, sustained injuries.

Other passengers came to the rescue of Ramesh and he was admitted to Government District Headquarters Hospital in Kumbakonam where he was declared brought dead.

Subsequently, the Kumbakonam West police registered a case and arrested the transgenders Nishin, 21),of Anaikaraipalayam, Gokulam, 21, and Ruban, 21, of Aadhilakshmi Nagar, and a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

