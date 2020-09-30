Three traders injured as shed collapses

TIRUCHI

30 September 2020 07:38 IST

Vegetable traders at a temporary market at Uzhavar Sandhai had a narrow escape as a makeshift shed collapsed on Tuesday.

The incident occured around 10.30 am., causing tension among buyers and traders. Traders trapped under the shed managed to come out with the support of one another. Three were said to have suffered minor injuries.

Advertising

Advertising

Gandhi Market traders, operating from temporary markets at other locations in the city, rushed to the spot. Some of them accused Tiruchi Corporation of failing to ensure their safety. They said the temporary shed had been in use for about six months. It had neither proper foundation nor support to withstand rain or strong wind.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said the temporary market would be re-established immediately. He had given instruction to officials to erect a shed by Wednesday. Safety precautions would be taken care as well.