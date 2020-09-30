Three traders injured as shed collapses

Vegetable traders at a temporary market at Uzhavar Sandhai had a narrow escape as a makeshift shed collapsed on Tuesday.
The incident occured around 10.30 am., causing tension among buyers and traders. Traders trapped under the shed managed to come out with the support of one another. Three were said to have suffered minor injuries.
Gandhi Market traders, operating from temporary markets at other locations in the city, rushed to the spot. Some of them accused Tiruchi Corporation of failing to ensure their safety. They said the temporary shed had been in use for about six months. It had neither proper foundation nor support to withstand rain or strong wind.
Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said the temporary market would be re-established immediately. He had given instruction to officials to erect a shed by Wednesday. Safety precautions would be taken care as well.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath