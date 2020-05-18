Three test positive

Three persons, two from Ariyalur and one from Karur, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday while 38 patients who had been undergoing treatment at various designated COVID-19 hospitals in the central region have recovered and were discharged.

In Ariyalur district a 55-year-old man hailing from Periyathirukkonam, a village in Ariyalur block tested positive. He is said to be a contact of a man who tested positive after he returned to the village from Koyambedu market earlier. The patient had been kept at a quarantine centre and has now been shifted to the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital after testing positive.

The other patient in Ariyalur was a 32-year-old man from Ayanthathanur of Sendurai block who returned to the district from Maharashtra. Although the mode of transport he availed to reach the village is unknown, the patient was found near a check-post and swab sample was lifted. As the test returned positive, he has been admitted to the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital.

The sole patient who tested positive in Karur on Monday was a 40-year-old man who returned to the district from Maharashtra, where he had been working. The patient is undergoing treatment at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, 17 patients were discharged from the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital on Monday. Including the 17 patients, a total of 346 patients out of 355 patients have recovered. The number of active cases in the district on Monday was nine.

As many as 16 patients were discharged from the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital. The patients were all given a warm send-off by district health officials and hospital staff who applauded them for successfully recovering from the infection. The patients have been instructed to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

In Tiruchi, two patients were discharged from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Monday. Of the total 67 cases in the district, 64 have recovered from the illness. As on Monday, there were only three active cases in Tiruchi, an official source said.

Along with the three patients, 14 patients from Perambalur and two from Ariyalur are undergoing treatment at the MGMGH, which is a designated COVID-19 hospital.

A patient hailing from Lakshmi Nagar in Pudukottai was also discharged from the Tiruchi MGMGH. The patient was received by District Collector P. Uma Maheshwari along with other health officials. The patient had tested positive after returning to Pudukottai from Koyambedu.

Of the seven people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Pudukottai, four have recovered while three are undergoing treatment at the Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Government Hospital in Pudukottai town.

Two patients hailing from Papanasam and Peravurani were discharged from the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Monday. Among the 72 patients who had contracted the infection in Thanjavur district, 66 have recovered. The total number of active cases as on Monday was six.