Three test positive; two patients recover in central region

25 May 2020 23:27 IST

Samples collected from 48 people and sent to lab

Three persons, one each from Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts , tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, while two patients were discharged from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) here.

In Tiruchi, a 27-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19. She was identified as the daughter-in-law of a patient who tested positive last week, official sources at the hospital said.

As of Monday, 10 patients from Tiruchi district, three from Perambalur and another from Theni were undergoing treatment at MGMGH.

Officials of Tiruchi Railway Division said there was no patient under treatment at the Divisional Railway Hospital here or any railway quarantine facility.

Two patients hailing from Perambalur district, who were undergoing treatment at Tiruchi GH after returning from other districts or States, were discharged on Monday after making full recovery.

The patients were sent to their homes in ‘108’ ambulances after being felicitated by district officials and hospital employees.

In Thanjavur, a 30-year-old male tested positive and was undergoing treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. In Tiruvarur, a 51-year-old male tested positive for the virus.

In Ariyalur, district officials said that only six active cases remained of the total 356 persons who tested positive. A total of 20 villages had been cordoned off as containment villages.

Meanwhile, samples were lifted from 48 people who showed symptoms of fever and cold. They were sent to K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College for testing.