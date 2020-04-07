Three test positive in Thanjavur

Three persons, including two males and a woman, from Thanjavur tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were no new positive cases in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts on Tuesday.

In all 11 persons in Thanjavur district have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

Twenty residential localities in urban and rural areas in places such as Kumbakonam, Adhiramapattinam, Annalaghraharam, Melthirupoonthuruthi, and others have been declared as containment areas and sealed. Residents of these areas have been brought under surveillance of the Health Department, sources said.

A resident of Ooranipuram in Orathanadu block who had travelled from New Delhi to Chennai on March 24, was among those who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The resident of Ooranipuram, an employee of a New Delhi-based web news site, returned to Chennai from New Delhi on a flight in which some of the people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference had travelled.

Upon reaching his native place, he reported symptoms of COVID-19 virus and subsequently volunteered for a test. Throat swabs taken from him was sent for test and on April 2 he was quarantined in the isolation ward at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital as the result turned positive. His native place has been brought under surveillance, official sources said.