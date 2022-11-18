Three test positive for COVID-19 in central region

November 18, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

One fresh case each was reported in Tiruchi, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. There were no new cases in , Karur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts .