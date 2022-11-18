Three test positive for COVID-19 in central region

Trending
- Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
ADVERTISEMENT
One fresh case each was reported in Tiruchi, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. There were no new cases in , Karur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts .
ADVERTISEMENT