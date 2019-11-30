Three tanks in Perambalur fill up

Irrigation tanks in the drought-prone Perambalur district have started getting appreciable inflows following the recent spell of rainfall with three of the 73 tanks in the district getting filled up so far.

Although the storage in a majority of the tanks in the district was less than 25% of their capacities, Public Works Department sources said that some of the tanks have started getting good inflows. Officials expect an improvement in the situation before the end of the north-east monsoon.

Vadakalur Tank, Keezha Perambalur Tank and the Arumbavur Big Tank have filled up so far. The Arumbavur Big Tank has got good inflows from Kallar and it has started surplussing since Friday. The surplus water is flowing to the Arumbavur small tank, which is also expected to fill up soon, a senior PWD officer told The Hindu and pointed out that both the Arumbavur tanks were desilted under the kudimaramathu scheme recently.

The storage at Kurumbalur, Neregunam, Ayikudi, Pandagapadi and Vayalur tanks in the district was between 71% to 80%. The storage at Keeravadi tank was above 60%. The storage position in 10 other tanks was between 25% to 50%. The storage at 54 other tanks was less than 25% of their capacities.

The Viswakudi Dam in the district had nil storage but the reservoir has started getting some thin inflow from another arm of the Kallar, the PWD official said.