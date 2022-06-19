Three students injured in lightning
Three engineering students, including two girls, were injured after being struck by lightning on the Airavatesvara Temple premises at Dharasuram near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district on Saturday evening.
The three students were standing beneath a tamarind tree following rain when lightning struck causing injuries to them. They were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, said police sources.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.