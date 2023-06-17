ADVERTISEMENT

Three students injured as shamiana collapses inside private school, four arrested

June 17, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three students of a private school at Karumandapam in the city were injured after a shamiana put up inside the institution premises collapsed on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Arockia Matha Matriculation Higher Secondary School in the morning. The shamiana was put up for a function to felicitate SSLC and Plus Two toppers of the school and to welcome newcomers.

Police sources said students were seated beneath the shamiana in the morning when it suddenly collapsed apparently due to wind. The injured students were provided medical treatment.

The Sessions Court police conducted inquiries and arrested four persons connected with erecting the shamiana inside the school premises. A case was registered under IPC 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), the sources added. 

