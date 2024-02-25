Three students drown in Kollidam near Ariyalur

February 25, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - ARIYALUR

:

Two students from Ambattur in Chennai and one student from Thanjavur district drowned in the Kollidam at Thirumanur near Ariyalur on Sunday.

A group of persons, most of them schoolchildren from Ambattur, had come to Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district to participate in a religious event on Saturday. After the function, 10 persons went for a swim in the river. Of them, B. Pachaiappan, 17, was caught in the swirl. On noticing him struggling for life, his friends attempted to save him. But many of them were caught in the swirl. The local residents, who were taking bath in the river, rushed to their rescue and managed to save seven of them.

On information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Ariyalur rushed to the spot and launched a search. They subsequently retrieved the bodies of Pachaiappan and M. Santhanakrishnan, 12, of Ambattur. The efforts to trace M. Deepak, 21, of Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Thanjavur were still on. The Thirumanur police have filed a case and are investigating.

