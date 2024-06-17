GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three stranded fishermen from Pushpavanam rescued from sea

Published - June 17, 2024 07:15 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three fishermen stranded at sea were rescued by fellow fishermen and later admitted to the Vedaranyam Government Hospital on Sunday.

Pushpavanam fishermen Ravi, his son Regupathy and Jeyapal from Nagore area, ventured into the sea on Saturday. While fishing in the southeast of Kodiyakarai area in the sea, heavy wind damaged their boat and seawater entered it on Sunday. Holding the ice box from their boat, all the three fishermen were managed to stay float in the sea. Luckily, other fishermen saw them and rescued from there late on Sunday.

Another boat from Pushpavanam fishermen colony with few fishermen has been sent to see if the damaged boat could be salvaged.

