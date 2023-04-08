Three stone idols retrieved

April 08, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Pudupattinam police in Mayiladuthurai district have retrieved three stone idols found on the shores of Kodiyampalayam near Sirkazhi in the early hours of Saturday.

The fisherfolk of Kodiyampalayam coastal village in Sirkazhi taluk found the three stone idols on Saturday morning and alerted the Pudupattinam police, who rushed to the spot and retrieved the idols.

The police suspect the three stone idols – Maha Vishnu, Venkatachalapathy, and Pratyangira devi – would have been brought from a nearby place and left on the shore as part of a ritual. They handed over the idols to Sirkazhi Tahsildar G. Senthil Kumar.