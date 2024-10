The Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists, Pudukottai, celebrated the World Anaesthesia Day here on Wednesday. Senior-most physician K. Parthasarathy, Orthopaedic surgeon P. Ravikumar, and senior gynaecologist Thilagavathi were honoured at the function for their 50 years of medical service in Pudukottai district.

R. Sureshkumar, president, Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists, Pudukottai, presided over the function while M. Periyasamy, secretary, welcomed the gathering, a release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.