Three senior doctors honoured in Pudukottai

Published - October 17, 2024 07:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists, Pudukottai, celebrated the World Anaesthesia Day here on Wednesday.  Senior-most physician K. Parthasarathy, Orthopaedic surgeon P. Ravikumar, and senior gynaecologist Thilagavathi were honoured at the function for their 50 years of medical service in Pudukottai district.

R. Sureshkumar, president, Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists, Pudukottai, presided over the function while M. Periyasamy, secretary, welcomed the gathering, a release said. 

