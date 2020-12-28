Tiruchirapalli

Three run over by trains

In separate incidents, three persons were run over by trains in Tiruchi on Monday.

Two persons were run over by a train at Manapparai and their bodies were found lying on the railway track in the morning.

Railway Police sources identified the victims as James, 20, and Santhosh, 18, both of Manapparai. They suspect that the two youth were in an inebriated condition. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem to Government Hospital at Manapparai.

In another incident, the body of a man, suspected to be in his 50s, was found on the track between Ponmalai and Tiruchi Town. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. The Government Railway Police, Tiruchi, registered separate cases in this connection.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2020 5:39:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/three-run-over-by-trains/article33437514.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY