Three run over by trains

In separate incidents, three persons were run over by trains in Tiruchi on Monday.
Two persons were run over by a train at Manapparai and their bodies were found lying on the railway track in the morning.
Railway Police sources identified the victims as James, 20, and Santhosh, 18, both of Manapparai. They suspect that the two youth were in an inebriated condition. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem to Government Hospital at Manapparai.
In another incident, the body of a man, suspected to be in his 50s, was found on the track between Ponmalai and Tiruchi Town. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. The Government Railway Police, Tiruchi, registered separate cases in this connection.
