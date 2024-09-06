ADVERTISEMENT

Three rhinoceros horns seized near Tirumayam, three arrested

Published - September 06, 2024 09:17 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The rhinoceros horns that were seized by the Forest Department | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a joint operation, personnel of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the Forest Department seized three rhinoceros horns near Tirumayam in the district on Thursday. The rhinoceros horns were meant for illegal sale and the team arrested three persons in this connection.

Acting on information, the team intercepted two persons who were riding a two-wheeler from Karaikudi on the Tirumayam-Karaikudi Road at Parali near Tirumayam and seized a bag from them containing the horns, besides arresting the two. Based on the information given by them, the team arrested another person at Karaikudi.

Forest Department sources gave the names of the arrested persons as N. Ravi Mohamed, N. Raja Mohamed, and A. Bakrudin Ali, all three from Karaikudi. A case was registered against them under The Wildlife Protection Act. The three accused were produced before a local court at Ponnamaravathi and remanded in judicial custody. They were subsequently lodged in the Tirumayam sub jail, said the sources.

