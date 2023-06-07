HamberMenu
Three police stations inaugurated in Tiruchi, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts

June 07, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru at the new police station in Kanakiliyanallur in Tiruchi district on Tuesday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru at the new police station in Kanakiliyanallur in Tiruchi district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A new police station at Kanakiliyanallur in Tiruchi district was inaugurated on Tuesday by the Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu through online mode from Chennai.

The number of police stations in the district has increased to 31 with the opening of the new one which falls under Lalgudi sub-division.

The Kanakiliyanallur police station will have under its jurisdiction 18 mother villages including Thatchankurichi, Punjai Sangenthi, Kumulur, Peruvalappur, Nambukurichi, Kanakiliyanallur, Puthur Uthamanur, Koodalur and Ootathur. It will also have under its limits seven hamlets: Vandalai, Vidudalaipuram, Kolakudi, Valaranathapuram, Ukkalur Nallur, T. Mettur and Siruvayalur. 

The new station will be manned by an Inspector of Police, two Sub Inspectors and 29 other police personnel. It is temporarily functioning from a rented building.

Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru and Collector M. Pradeep Kumar visited the new station.

Inspector General of Police of Central Zone G. Karthikeyan; Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi range A. Saravana Sundar; Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar and senior police officers were present at the time of the inauguration of the station.

Mr.Sylendra Babu also inaugurated All Women Police stations at Mangalamedu in Perambalur district and Illuppur in Pudukottai district. Superintendent of Police of Perambalur C. Shyamala Devi and senior police officers were present during the inauguration of the Mangalamedu station.

