Three police personnel transferred after protest over woman’s death in Pudukottai

The Hindu Bureau PUDUKOTTAI
October 03, 2022 20:19 IST

Following a protest over N. Kokila’s death in Keeramangalam in Pudukottai district, three police personnel of Keeramangalam police station were transferred on Monday.

According to police sources, villagers staged a protest in front of the Keeramangalam police station and demanded action against the persons responsible for her death. The Revenue Divisional Officer and Divisional Magistrate would conduct an inquiry and necessary action will be taken after the investigation, police sources said.

The 45-year-old woman was found dead at her house on Saturday. A suicide note was recovered in which she had alleged that the case was foisted against her and her husband, and she had decided to end her life due to mental stress.

The family members received Kokila’s body after the autopsy and performed the last rites, police sources said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050).

