Three placed under suspension

Three employees of Tiruvarur Municipality were suspended from service on charges of “ignominious” behaviour at a public place.

Thamizhselvan, Ravi and Dhanabal had reportedly demanded money from roadside vendors who had put up shops around ‘Kamalalayam’ tank in view of the annual float festival.

A passer-by had recorded the act of the Municipal employees on his mobile phone and uploaded the video on a social media platform. As the video went viral, an in-house inquiry was conducted by Municipal Commissioner Prabhakaran.

He issued suspension orders to the employees after confirming that the trio had indeed demanded money from the vendors.