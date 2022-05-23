Three placed under suspension
Three employees of Tiruvarur Municipality were suspended from service on charges of “ignominious” behaviour at a public place.
Thamizhselvan, Ravi and Dhanabal had reportedly demanded money from roadside vendors who had put up shops around ‘Kamalalayam’ tank in view of the annual float festival.
A passer-by had recorded the act of the Municipal employees on his mobile phone and uploaded the video on a social media platform. As the video went viral, an in-house inquiry was conducted by Municipal Commissioner Prabhakaran.
He issued suspension orders to the employees after confirming that the trio had indeed demanded money from the vendors.
