Three persons sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, in Tiruchi

April 10, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Additional District Court in Tiruchi convicted and sentenced three persons, accused in a murder case, to undergo life imprisonment, on Monday.

The crime took place on January 7, 2018, near Musiri, where the victim, K. Murugesan, 48, was hacked to death by A. Sathiyaraj, 29, K. Periyasamy, 45, and K. Annavi, 62, with wooden logs and a sickle. Police said the motive behind the murder was a dispute over dividing property among coparceners.

Based on a complaint from M. Govindammal, wife of the deceased, the Musiri police registered a case against the three under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. After the trial, the Additional District Court - II in Tiruchi on Monday convicted the three men to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 each on Sathiyaraj and Annavi.